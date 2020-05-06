Maharashtra reports 1,233 new cases; second highest spike till date

A total of 1,233 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Wednesday, as the State crossed yet another grim milestone to breach the 16,000 mark. Its cumulative case tally soared to 16,758, while a further 34 fatalities saw the death toll rise to 651.

After the 1,567-case surge on Monday, this is the second-highest spike reported in the State.

According to the State Health Department, 26 of the 34 fatalities (one of them a person hailing from Uttar Pradesh) were reported from Mumbai to take the city’s death toll to 412. Three deaths were reported from Pune district. The cumulative fatalities here have risen to 122.

Three deaths were reported from Akola city to take the district’s toll to 12. One death each was reported from Solapur and Jalgaon. Solapur’s death toll has now risen to eight while Jalgaon’s stands at 13.

“Seventy-nine per cent of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. As many as 275 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 3,094, said Dr. Awate.

Of the 1,233 new cases, Mumbai city’s share was a staggering 769.

Its cumulative tally crossed the 10,000-case mark to touch 10,714.

Pune district’s tally, according to the State health department figures, has risen to 2,097.

However, going by the Pune district administration’s figures, the total case tally stands at 2,287 with at least 86 fresh cases reported across the district on Wednesday.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

District authorities said the number of fatalities had risen to 124, as opposed to the State Health Department’s figure of 122 deaths.

Solapur district in Pune division also witnessed a massive spike in cases, with 45 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 175. Aurangabad district in Marathwada reported at least 33 new cases as its tally surged to 373.

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported massive surges as well. Thane reported more than 80 new cases to touch 629, while Navi Mumbai reported a big spike of 104 new cases as its cumulative tally soared to 519.

Cases have mounted steadily within the Nashik civic body limits, with 27 new cases being reported to take the city’s tally to 72. Malegaon in Nashik district — a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported a further spike of 30 new cases (according to the State Health Department’s figures) as Nashik’s cumulative tally surged to 463 cases of which 391 are from Malegaon city.

Till date, 1,90,879 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 1,73,838 (nearly 90%) have returned negative while 16,758 have tested positive.

“There are 1,048 active containment zones in the State currently. Presently, 2,11,112 people across the State are in home quarantine and 13,107 persons are in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.