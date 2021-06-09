Maharashtra reports 10,891 COVID-19 cases, 295 deaths

16,577 patients recover; Mumbai records 682 fresh cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 10,891 fresh COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths and added 407 previously unreported fatalities, while 16,577 patients recovered from the infection, the State Health Department said.

The State’s caseload rose to 58,52,891, while the death toll increased to 1,01,172.

On Monday, the State reported 10,219 COVID-19 cases, the lowest after March 9 this year, and 154 fatalities.

A total of 16,577 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 55,80,925 and leaving the State with 1,67,927 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 95.35%, while the fatality rate is 1.73%. With 2,11,042 new tests, the number of samples tested so far went up to 3,69,07,181.

Of the 295 deaths, 208 occurred in the last 48 hours and 87 were from the last week. As part of a reconciliation exercise, the Health Department added 407 deaths, which occurred before the last week, into its cumulative figure, which means the fatality count increased by 702 on Tuesday.

Mumbai reported 682 fresh cases and seven deaths, taking the infection count to 7,12,055 and the toll to 15,006. The State capital has reported its lowest single-day death count after March 28, when eight patients had succumbed to the infection.

The wider Mumbai division, which consists of the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,022 new cases and 49 deaths, raising the tally to 15,52,411 and the fatality count to 28,447, a release said.

Of the total deaths in the division, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation areas and rural parts of Palghar district recorded 13 deaths each, it said. The Nashik division reported 953 new cases, while the Kolhapur division added 3,614 cases.