Maharashtra releases second list of loan waiver beneficiaries

Maharashtra government on Saturday released the second list of 21.82 lakh beneficiaries under the Mahatma Phule Crop Loan waiver scheme.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government announced the first list of 15,358 beneficiaries from 658 villages on Monday. Two villages from each district were chosen for the first list of beneficiaries and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said it was to check whether the system set up by the State government was functioning smoothly without any glitch.

“All farmers who have been mentioned in the second list will be getting benefits and in case of any difficulty they should immediately contact the government officials,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Abha Shukla, principal secretary, Cooperation department, said over 1.10 lakh farmers have been scrutinised and Sunday being a holiday, money in those accounts will start coming in from Monday.

The second list covers 15 districts fully and 13 partially due to model code of conduct in place for gram panchayat polls.

According to officials, of the 36.45 lakh loan accounts, information on 34.98 lakh accounts have been uploaded on the department’s portal. After the standardisation of accounts, the commercial banks deposit the amount to be waived off in crop loan accounts in 24 hours while it takes 72 hours for district central cooperative banks.