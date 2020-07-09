Maharashtra releases ₹8 cr. for SARTHI

Alok Deshpande

Ajit Pawar dispels rumours of closure of research body

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a financial aid of ₹8 crore to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), dispelling rumours of its closure.

Mr. Pawar, who is also the Finance and Planning Minister, announced that SARTHI — established for research, policy advocacy, and training for socio-economic and education development of Marathas — will come out with a 2020-30 vision for the community.

He said SARTHI and Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal, both working for the betterment of the Maratha community, will now be under the Planning Department. Earlier, these were under the OBC Welfare Department and Skill Development Department respectively.

Mr. Pawar held a meeting on Thursday to review the ongoing crisis within SARTHI, which has come under criticism for misappropriation of funds under the previous government leading to rumours of its closure. The meeting was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje; OBC Welfare Department Minister Vijay Vadettiwar; Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik; and leaders from the Maratha community.

“We will not let Sarthi stop its work. I appeal to those community members who are busy levelling allegations to stop doing so, and work for the betterment of the institute,” said Mr. Pawar.

Two hours after Mr. Pawar’s announcement, ₹8 crore was transferred to SARTHI and those working as its ambassadors in every tehsil will be paid for last two months.

Mr. Pawar said the government will ensure transparent administration of SARTHI. “The expenditure from the institute will be available on its website. A review meeting will be held every two months,” he said.