Maharashtra records highest single-day deaths

With 422 fatalities and11,119 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally crosses 6.15 lakh

Maharashtra reported a record-high single-day fatality spike of 422 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, coupled with a surge of 11,119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State’s total death to 20,687 and its case tally to 6,15,477.

There are currently 1,56,608 active cases in the State, with the recovery rate rising to 71.14%. With 9,356 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries reached 4,37,870.

“Of 32,64,384 laboratory samples tested thus far, 6,15,477 (18.85%) have tested positive with nearly 58,000 samplesbeing tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 3.36%.

Pune reported a huge spike of over 2,500 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,34,913. An equally high fatality count of 89 deaths pushed the total death toll to 3,336. The Pune district administration, however, said the number of active cases was just over 26,700 with the district’s recovery rate standing at 76.63%.

931 cases in Mumbai

In contrast, Mumbai city reported another relatively low surge of just 931 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,30,410, of which only 17,693 are active. With 49 new fatalities, the city’s death toll climbed to 7,222.

Alarming fatality spikes were recorded in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with Panvel reporting its highest single-day surge of 36 deaths, while Raigad reported 25 fatalities.

Panvel’s death toll has now reached 265, while its case tally has risen to 10,108 with 167 new cases. Raigad’s death toll stands at 384, while its case tally reached 13,941 with 255 fresh cases.

Thane district reported 22 fatalities as its death count climbed to 1,327. A relatively low surge of 295 cases saw its total case tally cross the 41,000 mark.

The situation continued to be grim in Nagpur which saw sharp spikes in fatalities and cases. With 34 new deaths, the district’s total death toll climbed to 399, while a spike of 812 new cases took the case tally to 14,807 of whom 7,344 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra, a major virus hotbed, reported another surge of 699 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 27,151 of whom 9,882 are active. The district reported 17 deaths as its total death toll rose to 692.

Ahmednagar district, too, reported 17 fatalities as its death toll climbed to 159, while 535 cases saw its total tally rise to 13,671 of whom 3,174 are active.

Jalgaon saw a spike of 467 fresh cases while reporting 11 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 18,766 of whom 5,192 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 703.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported a big spike of 471 new cases, taking its case tally to 14,712, of which 6,902 are active. With 16 more fatalities, the district’s death toll has gone up to 398. Neighbouring Satara reported 11 deaths as its total death toll climbed to 246. With 353 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally has reached 7,944 of whom 2,833 are active.

Dr. Awate said currently, 11,35,749 people across the State were in home quarantine and 38,175 were in institutional quarantine facilities.