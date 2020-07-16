Maharashtra records 90.66% pass in HSC exams

Pune

16 July 2020 15:14 IST

Girls outperform boys yet again

In a continuing trend, girls outperformed boys yet again in the Class 12 results declared in the State on Thursday.

A heartening element in the results, delayed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, was a significant rise in the overall pass percentage figure of 90.66, which was the highest recorded in the last four years.

The overall pass percentage figure of 90.66 announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) this time was significantly higher than 2019’s HSC exam figure of 85.88 as well as 2016’s figure of 86.60, registering an increase in 4.78 percentage points.

Last year’s overall pass percentage had been the lowest since 2016.

This year, girl students recorded a robust pass figure 93.88%, far outclassing the boys, of whom only 88.04% could clear the exams.

This year, a total of 12.81 lakh students cleared successfully, out of the 14.13 lakh students who sat for the exams in 3,036 exam centres spread over nine HSC divisions in the State held over the course of month between February 18 and March 17 this year.

7,78,168 male students and 6,35,519 female students had appeared for the exams, of whom 6,85,066 male and 5,96,646 female students cleared the exam.

The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 96.93 – an increase in nearly four percentage points as compared to 92.60 % last year.

The Arts stream, too, recorded a significant rise of more than six percentage points, with 82.63% students clearing, as compared to 76.45% who had passed in 2018.

Likewise, the Commerce stream recorded an increase of almost three percentage points, with 91.27% students clearing the exam, as compared to 88.28% students who had passed last year.

The pass percentage figure for vocational candidates this year was a healthy 86.07 as opposed to that of 78.93 last year – a tremendous increase of nearly eight percentage points.

93.57% of the handicapped students who appeared this time successfully cleared their exams – a marginal increase compared to 92.60% who had cleared last year’s HSC exams.

The Konkan division, where the least number of students appeared (30,143), notched up the ‘highest’ pass percentage in the State among the nine HSC divisions, recording 95.89%.

The Pune division – where 2.4 lakh students appeared – recorded a robust pass percentage figure of 92.50.

Mumbai division, where the maximum number of students appeared (more than 3.13 lakh), improved its pass percentage with 89.35% students clearing the exam, as opposed to its 2019 pass percentage figure of 83.84. The Mumbai division ranks the ‘third lowest’ among the nine HSC divisions.

This time, the Aurangabad division, where 1.58 lakh students appeared, had the dubious honour of recording the ‘lowest’ pass percentage figure of 82.51.

Nagpur, which had come ‘lowest’ last year, notched up a creditable pass percentage figure this time of 91.65.

The Nashik division (where 1.57 lakh students appeared) recorded 88.87% pass, below that of Mumbai, where the highest number of students appeared.