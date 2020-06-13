Coronavirus | Maharashtra records 3,427 more cases, 113 fatalities

Maharashtra added 3,427 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday. The third highest single day rise pushed the State’s total to 10,4568. The State also recorded 113 fatalities taking its death toll to 3,830.

The daily average of cases and deaths in Maharashtra have risen exponentially since June 1, just when the State began easing the lockdown. In just 13 days, the State has clocked 36,916 cases and 1,544 deaths, which is 35% of the total cases and 40% of the total deaths in the country.

Maharashtra slashes COVID-19 test prices in private laboratories

Of the latest fatalities, 87 were reported from Mumbai and its neighbouring regions like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Kalyan-Dombivali. Mumbai alone had recorded 69 deaths, Pune recorded 10, Solapur recorded eight, Aurangabad recorded three and Latur recorded two. Satara, Nanded and Yavatmal had recorded one death each.

State’s surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said 73 of these deaths were from last two days while the rest were from the period between May 27 and June 10. Nearly 80% of the 113 deceased had comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma etc.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 3.6%, which is much more than the nation's rate at 2.8%. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698) and Delhi (36,824).

Three districts — Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur — remain a cause of concern with the highest case fatality rate at 7.3%.

Other districts with high case fatality include Amravati at 6.2%, Nashik at 5.5% and Aurangabad at 5%.

On Saturday, 1,550 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients to 49,346.

The State’s recovery rate has now jumped to 47%. At present, the State has more than 51,000 active patients.