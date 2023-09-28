Maharashtra Pollution Control Board takes late-night action on NCP MLA Rohit Pawar’s Baramati Agro Plant

September 28, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Mumbai

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) initiated action against the Baramati Agro Limited, situated in Baramati and owned by Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

The board served a notice to Mr. Rohit Pawar, at 2 a.m. on Thursday, instructing the closure of the plant within 72 hours. Expressing concerns about the timing and circumstances surrounding the action, he hinted at the involvement of ‘influential figures’ in the MPCB’s late-night intervention.

The 37-year-old legislator spoke about the challenges faced when taking a firm stand in the midst of political struggles, highlighting the importance of not wavering in one’s principles and loyalty.

“I’d like to share with our younger generation that embarking on a path of struggle often entails numerous challenges. Despite efforts to discredit me for speaking out and taking a resolute stance, I won’t be deterred. Marathi people are known for their unwavering commitment,” he said.

He reiterated his preparedness to confront ‘this battle head-on’ and compared his journey from business to politics. “I’d like to remind those targeting me that I transitioned from business to politics, unlike many who amassed wealth by first entering politics and then venturing into business. Their expectations will fall flat, and the politics of hatred isn’t aligned with the values of today’s generation,” Mr. Rohit Pawar said.

The NCP leader also assured his company’s employees and their families that the government’s actions were “politically motivated” rather than a result of any wrongdoing on their part.

‘Birthday gift’

He humorously referred to the government’s actions as a ‘birthday gift’ while expressing confidence that the youth and people of the State would respond appropriately. Mr. Rohit Pawar celebrates his birthday on September 29.

The young Pawar also humorously praised the promptness with which the system had acted in his case and said: “It’s intriguing that the system, which often delays common people’s affairs for months, swiftly acted against me at the behest of these two leaders. I bear no grudge against government officials in this process. I maintain unwavering faith in the judiciary and will continue my legal battle based on the truth,” he said.

Mr. Rohit Pawar, the CEO of Baramati Agro Limited, said the incident highlighted the complex interplay between politics, business, and the regulatory environment, and said “These are the challenges faced by public figures who dare to speak out against influential leaders.”

Recently, he said that some leaders from Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP devised a strategy to target him to keep the BJP in good favour.