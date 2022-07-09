Maharashtra politics: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meet Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 09, 2022 00:52 IST

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis are also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP chief J P Nadda during the visit.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday, amid the buzz over expansion of the council of ministers after the formation of the new government earlier this week.

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis, who arrived here late Friday evening, are also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP chief J P Nadda during the visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after reaching the national capital, the two leaders drove to Maharashtra Sadan. Mr. Fadnavis is learnt to have reached Mr. Shah's residence first and was later joined by Mr. Shinde.

The discussions with Mr. Shah are learnt to have centred around the power-sharing formula between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

"I am confident that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, both of you will serve the people faithfully and take Maharashtra to newer heights of development," Mr. Shah said on Twitter and shared pictures of his meeting with Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis.

Their visit to the national capital comes ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on July 11 on a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of Mr. Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

"We have faith in the judiciary," Mr. Shinde told reporters in the national capital, asserting the group led by him had the support of two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs. The Shiv Sena had 55 MLAs before the split triggered by Mr. Shinde's revolt.

"The Speaker has also granted us recognition," he said.

Mr. Shinde was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP after he rebelled against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, walking out of the Shiv Sena with a large chunk of MLAs leading to the fall of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Mr. Shinde won the trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on July 4.