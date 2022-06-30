Maharashtra political turmoil live | Rebels can go with BJP, Sena to remain in Opposition: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrives for a cabinet meeting, at Mantralaya in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

June 30, 2022 09:45 IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation moments after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test on June 30. Here are the latest updates on the ongoing political turmoil in the State

Embattled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the post on Wednesday, moments after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

Here are the latest updates

2:07 pm

No hindrance from our side to rebels if they tie up with BJP; Sena to play constructive opposition in new govt: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the rebels have chosen their way and there would be no hindrance from the party in the path of the dissidents to associate with the BJP, and the Sena will play the role of constructive opposition to the new government.

Talking to reporters a day after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the State chief minister following a rebellion that rocked his government, Mr. Raut also said the dissident leaders will “regret” their decision to part ways with the Shiv Sena. -PTI

1:29 pm

If Thackeray had addressed the grievances of us, none of this would have happened: Shinde

“We had great affection for Uddhav Thackeray, we will continue to retain affection for him. Had Mr. Thackeray addressed the grievances of the 50 MLAs and considered taking the party forward on the ideals of ‘Hindutva’, then none of this would have happened,” says rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde speaking in Goa.

1:14 pm

BJP claims support of 170 MLAs

Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Thursday claimed that his party has the support of 170 MLAs, way above the 145-majority mark in the 288-member House that is necessary to form a government in the State.

The BJP is set to return to power in the State with the support of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation on Wednesday night, leading to the collapse of the 31-month-long three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Speaking to reporters here, former minister Mr. Mahajan said, “We have a support of 170 MLAs. We can comfortably face a floor test whenever we are asked to prove majority.” The BJP’s strength in the House is 106, and it claims to have the support of at least 13 legislators. -PTI

12:50 pm

Shinde to head to Mumbai by 1 pm flight

Sources say Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to head to Mumbai from Goa by 1 pm flight, no other rebel MLA to accompany him. A meeting between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde is likely to happen today evening. As per sources, the discussions will centre around ministerial berths in the new government. -Shoumojit Banerjee

12:13 pm

HC terms plea against rebel Sena MLAs as ‘politically induced’, also dismisses PIL against Thackerays

The Bombay High Court on Thursday termed as “politically induced litigation” a PIL filed by seven citizens seeking action against dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of the party and said it would hear the plea if the petitioners deposit ₹1 lakh as security.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik also dismissed another public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social worker Hemant Patil seeking registration of an FIR against Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut for “sedition and breach of public peace”.

Both the pleas were filed earlier this week.

10:36 am

Sena rebels to hold meeting to decide way ahead after Uddhav’s resignation

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, who are currently camping in Goa, will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide the way forward as they are likely to support the BJP to form the next government in Maharashtra following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati. They are staying in a luxury hotel at Dona Paula. -PTI

10:34 am

We have to decide whether MVA will continue as coalition: Thorat

After the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, senior Congressman Balasaheb Thorat says all three parties- Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress - will have to sit together and decide on an opposition leader. “We will also have to decide on whether the MVA will continue as a coalition,” says Mr. Thorat -Shoumojit Banerjee

9:44 am

Day after Uddhav’s resignation, BJP to hold meetings in Mumbai to decide next course of action

The BJP, which is expected to stake claim to form the next government in Maharashtra soon following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister, will be holding a series of meetings here on Thursday to decide the future course of action, where the party’s State in-charge C.T. Ravi will remain present, party sources said.

Mr. Ravi, who has arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning, will attend a meeting at ‘Sagar’ bungalow, the official residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis with senior party leaders, including its state chief Chandrakant Patil. The BJP has also asked all of its MLAs to remain in Mumbai city till the next steps are taken, they said. -PTI

9:36 am

All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next govt formation

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, all eyes are on Raj Bhavan to see when does Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invite the BJP to form the next government in the State.

The process for the change of regime in the State, which began with the rebellion of around 40 of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, got a boost after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Mr. Koshyari on Tuesday night and asked him to order a floor test of the Thackeray government, claiming it had lost majority.

Mr. Thackeray (62) resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari’s direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. -PTI