Maharashtra political turmoil live | Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena’s ‘urgent petiton’ against floor test today

Security personnel stand guard outside Raj Bhawan during a meeting between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with other BJP MLAs, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVA’s government, in Mumbai, June 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

June 29, 2022 09:45 IST

Here are the latest updates regarding the ongoing political turmoil in the politics of Maharashtra

In yet another emotional appeal to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs stationed in Guwahati, party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he still cared for them and was ready to find a way out of the present situation by talking to them personally.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, a BJP delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior leaders Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil and Pravin Darekar, late on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and raised the demand to ask the Thackeray government to prove majority at the earliest.

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

The BJP, which still has been claiming that it has nothing to do with the internal feud, has reportedly called all its MLAs and affiliated independents to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, Thackeray allocated the departments of rebel ministers to their colleagues in the cabinet.

The Shiv Sena at the political crossroads

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

Here are the latest updates

11:38 am

Rebel MLA says CM not ready to leave Pawar

“Uddhav Thackeray ready to leave 40 MLAs of his own party, CM’s official residence ‘Varsha’, but not ready to leave (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar. We have done a lot for the party and Mr. Thackeray,” says rebel Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil at the last meeting of the Eknath Shinde camp at Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel. The rebel MLAs have frequently alleged that Mr Pawar’s NCP, through Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has tried to finish off their party. - Shoumojit Banerjee

10:52 am

SC to hear Sena petition today

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Thackeray camp makes an oral mention for an urgent hearing at 5 pm or 6 pm against the Maharashtra Assembly floor test tomorrow at 11 am. Mr. Singhvi says the suddenness of the floor test notice deserves an urgent hearing today itself.

SC says due to the “urgency created” in the conduct of the floor test, it will hear the Sena petition today itself. -Krishnadas Rajgopal

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for the Sena dissidents camp, says most it is unfair to have a hearing today. Political accountability has to be tested on the floor of the House. But, the court insisted on hearing the case today. It further asked the Thackeray camp to share the petition and pleadings.— Krishnadas Rajagopal

10.40 am

Udhav faction to move Supreme Court

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra Governor’s order for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as “unlawful”, saying that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress, will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice on this issue. — PTI

10.30 am

Rebel MLAs to fly to Goa

Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, camping in Guwahati, are likely to leave for Goa this afternoon, according to sources. A SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa’s Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, sources privy to the development said.

The 39 rebel Shiva Sena MLAs and some independent MLAs are going to travel together in one aircraft to Goa and from there they are likely to travel to Mumbai. — PTI

10:15 am

MVA will have to move SC against Governor’s letter for floor test, says Cong’s Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to move the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.

Governor Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led government at 11 am on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, Mr. Chavan said the apex court has maintained status quo over the case till July 11. -PTI

9:39 am

Maharashtra governor asks CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on June 30

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on June 30. -Alok Deshpande

9:30 am

Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya temple, to return to Mumbai on Thursday

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stepped out of Radisson Blu hotel here, where he and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping since June 22, and visited Kamakhya temple to seek blessings.

Mr. Shinde told reporters outside the temple that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to “complete the formalities”. Implying he would participate in moves to form a new government.

He along with two more MLAs from the western State visited the temple atop Neelachal hill on the bank of Brahmaputra early morning. -PTI

9.00 am

PIL plea in HC seeks FIR against the Thackerays, Raut

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

The PIL sought a direction to restrain all the three from making any statements against the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) who are with rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati.