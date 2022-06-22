Maharashtra political turmoil live | 40 Maharashtra MLAs arrive in Guwahati

Maharashtra’s ruling alliance on June 21 battled its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019 after senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Gujarat, putting a huge question mark on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government

Following the results of the polls, Sena leader and MVA Minister Eknath Shinde is said to have taken 11 party MLAs with him in what seems likely to be a rebellion within the saffron party against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In Monday’s council poll, a total of 12 Sena MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates.

Shiv Sena removed Eknath Shinde from the post of Legislature Party leader.

Sources in Surat confirmed that over a dozen legislators from Maharashtra have been lodged at the Le Meridien Hotel. “The legislators checked in late last night,“ the sources said adding that there is heavy police deployment in the area where the hotel is located.

“Attempts are being made to use Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka patterns in Maharashtra. But it won’t work here. You cannot attack Sena like you did in other states,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Hundreds of party workers started assembling at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, with the numbers swelling by the hour, most of them irate over the challenge thrown at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Two successive defeats of the ruling MVA candidates in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls and the subsequent rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have pushed the Uddhav Thackeray government to the brink and given BJP an edge in Maharashtra with the spotlight on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra council polls for 10 seats resulted in a nail-biting finish with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet again trumping over tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - after the Rajya Sabha polls - by winning five out of ten seats. In what could be an alarming situation for the State government, three MLAs each from Congress and Shiv Sena cross-voted in a secret ballot held on Monday.

Here are the latest updates

Assam | 8:47 am

40 Maharashtra MLAs arrive in Guwahati

A group of 40 Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena dissident leader Eknath Shinde, arrived here on Wednesday morning and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security. -PTI

Rebel Maharashtra minister and independent Bachchu Kadu says on Television that 33 Sena MLAs and three independents are in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde at the moment. -Alok Deshpande

Assam | 8:08 am

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive in Assam

A chartered flight carrying Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived here early Wednesday.

Sources said that the flight from Surat in Gujarat landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am.

The exact number of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs travelling in the flight is not known immediately but the flight had 89 passengers, including onboard crew, sources said. -PTI

Assam | 8 am

I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Mr. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

Maharashtra | June 21

Shiv Sena houses its MLAs in Mumbai hotels to avoid poaching

The Shiv Sena has housed its MLAs in different hotels in Mumbai after its senior leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and camped at Surat in Gujarat along with some fellow dissident legislators, an MLA said on Tuesday night.

Party MLAs have been housed at different hotels in Mumbai, the MLA from the city said.

This has been done to avoid poaching of legislators, the MLA said. -PTI

Policemen stand guard outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, amid speculations of him joining the BJP along with other Shiv Sena MLAs, in Thane, June 21, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai | June 21

Shinde urged Thackeray to renew ties with BJP, claims Sena leader

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the party’s alliance with the BJP, a senior Sena leader claimed.

The leader said Mr. Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Mr. Shinde’s aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night. A call was made to Mr. Thackeray from Surat, the leader said. -PTI

Gujarat | June 21

Sena minister Shinde meets MLA Nitin Deshmukh at Surat hospital

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who is camping in a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat city along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, met party legislator Nitin Deshmukh at the civil hospital here on Tuesday night, sources said.

Mr. Deshmukh was rushed to the civil hospital from the hotel on Monday night itself after his health deteriorated, they said, but did not elaborate on the nature of his ailment that led to the hospitalization. -PTI

Maaharashtra | June 21

BJP exploring possibility of government formation in Maharashtra, says BJP leader

A senior BJP leader from Maharashtra on Tuesday evening said his party was exploring the possibility of government formation in the State, amid a crisis in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi due to the rebellion of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde while party leaders held a series of meetings to firm up a strategy.

Speaking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, the leader, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government, added that “our priority is for the smooth transition of power”. -PTI