Maharashtra political turmoil live | Governor seeks details of govt orders issued from June 22-24

Here are the latest updates regarding the ongoing political turmoil in the politics of Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray during a meeting with party workers, in Karjat near Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday gave rebel Shiv Sena legislators time till July 12 to respond to a notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal initiating disqualification proceedings against them for defection

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s son and party MP Shrikant Shinde on Monday said Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal had sent the disqualification notice to his father and 15 other dissident legislators under pressure.

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed 15 to 20 Shiv Sena MLAs who have joined the rebel camp are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati, where they are lodged in a hotel along with Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde whose rebellion has pushed the MVA government into a major crisis.

Earlier, taking action against the rebels, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rejigged the State Cabinet portfolios. Departments with rebel Ministers have been handed over to Ministers still with the Thackeray camp.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case connected with HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan.

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

June 27

Maha Governor seeks details of govt orders issued from June 22-24

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the State chief secretary to provide complete information of all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the state government from June 22-24, according to a letter by his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar, a directive coming in the middle of political crisis triggered by a revolt in the Shiv Sena.

The direction to provide information comes after the departments --- mostly controlled by ruling allies NCP and the Congress ---- issued government orders for the release of funds worth hundreds of crores from June 22-24 for various development-related works. -PTI