Live

Maharashtra political shakeup updates | Rebel NCP leaders gather at Pawar’s residence

Ajit Pawar took oath as a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 2. Key NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse-Patil were also sworn-in as Ministers

July 03, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with State CM Eknath Shinde and State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during the swearing-in ceremony of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as the second State Deputy CM and eight MLAs as the State Ministers, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on July 2.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with State CM Eknath Shinde and State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during the swearing-in ceremony of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as the second State Deputy CM and eight MLAs as the State Ministers, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on July 2. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ajit Pawar on July 2 pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the Deputy Chief Minister, a move that could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar and dent efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a sudden turn of events that capped weeks of speculation over the senior NCP leader’s next political move and came as a shocker to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Eight other NCP leaders, some of whom are close aides of Sharad Pawar, the 83-year-old wily Maratha strongman who hopes to become a key player in an anti-BJP front, took oath as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

  • July 03, 2023 11:45
    Several MVA leaders will join our party: Union Minister Rane

    “As the elections draw closer, several MVA leaders will join our party. Even though Sharad Pawar claims that his party was strong, we witness 40 individuals leaving him,” BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Monday, adding that rebuilding the party in current times is no easy task, especially with BJP holding power both at the state and central level.

    Mr. Rane said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appears to be under immense pressure, as he has seemingly lost everything.

  • July 03, 2023 11:43
    Dada will always remain my elder brother, I would be very happy if they return back: NCP MP Sule

    NCP MP Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar’s cousin, speaks after the latter’s rebellion: Dada will always remain my elder brother. I would be very happy if they return back. I was not privy to any information [of the NCP leaders taking this step]… It appears that BJP lacks confidence ahead of the 2024 elections NCP is a very democratic party.” On Ajit Pawar’s praise of Modi, she said: “This is a democratic country. I am in touch with all MLAs, I have spoken yesterday and will continue to do so. Let us see how this story unfolds.”

  • July 03, 2023 11:42
    Rebel NCP leaders gather at Ajit Pawar’s residence

    Rebel NCP leaders started gathering at the residence of newly sworn-in DCM Ajit Pawar for a meeting as the Nationalist Congress Party moves the disqualification petition against nine MLAs, including Mr. Ajit Pawar.

  • July 03, 2023 11:41
    Speaker confirms receipt of disqualification petition against nine MLAs

    The office of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has confirmed the receipt of the disqualification petition against nine NCP MLAs.

  • July 03, 2023 11:40
    Ajit Pawar will soon replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reiterated his assertion on July 3 that rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 2, would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

    He stated that the 16 MLAs (including Mr. Shinde) who had split from Shiv Sena a year ago would face ‘disqualification’.

    “Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and the Congress will fight unitedly in Maharashtra,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

