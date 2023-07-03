Maharashtra political shakeup updates | Rebel NCP leaders gather at Pawar’s residence

Ajit Pawar took oath as a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on July 2. Key NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse-Patil were also sworn-in as Ministers

July 03, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Ajit Pawar on July 2 pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the Deputy Chief Minister, a move that could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar and dent efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a sudden turn of events that capped weeks of speculation over the senior NCP leader’s next political move and came as a shocker to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Eight other NCP leaders, some of whom are close aides of Sharad Pawar, the 83-year-old wily Maratha strongman who hopes to become a key player in an anti-BJP front, took oath as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.