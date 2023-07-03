Maharashtra political shakeup updates | Rebel NCP leaders gather at Pawar’s residence

“As the elections draw closer, several MVA leaders will join our party. Even though Sharad Pawar claims that his party was strong, we witness 40 individuals leaving him,” BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Monday, adding that rebuilding the party in current times is no easy task, especially with BJP holding power both at the state and central level.
Mr. Rane said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appears to be under immense pressure, as he has seemingly lost everything.
