Maharashtra political leaders pay tributes to Sheila Dikshit

Cutting across party lines senior political leaders from Maharashtra paid tributes to veteran Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away in New Delhi on Saturday.

Among those to offer condolences were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in Mumbai on Saturday, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“There is some tragic news coming in. Our beloved social worker and politician who had dedicated life to the nation, Sheila Dikshit has passed away. I offer my condolences to her family,” said Mr. Goyal in Mumbai.

Mr. Fadnavis also tweeted his condolence message to the 81-year-old leader: “Extremely sad to learn about sudden demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit. My deepest condolences to her family & followers.”

Mr. Pawar, who has known Ms. Dikshit from his time in the Congress said the party and country has lost an able administrator. “Her tenure as CM of our capital city will always be remembered. We have lost a senior Congress leader and an able administrator. My sincere condolences to her family members,” Mr. Pawar said. Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat termed Ms. Dikshit’s demise as “very painful”, and said she was a very loyal follower of the well-cultured tradition of the Congress.

The Twitter handle of Maharashtra Congress also said, “Extremely sad to learn about sudden demise of Smt #SheilaDixit. An affectionate & accessible leader, she leaves behind a rich legacy. India can never forget her contribution for the transformation National capital. Our deepest condolences to her family & followers.”

“Deeply anguished on learning about the death of veteran leader Sheila Dikshit ji. It is an immeasurable loss to the country. May her soul Rest In Peace,” Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Twitter.