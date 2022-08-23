Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution Bench

The Bench directed the EC not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol

PTI NEW DELHI:
August 23, 2022 14:08 IST

The Supreme Court referred the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to a five-judge Bench. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on August 23 referred to a five-judge Bench the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana ordered the listing of petitions before the Constitution Bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol.

"List the matter before the Constitution Bench the day after tomorrow and the Bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the Bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The Bench was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

