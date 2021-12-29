Maharashtra plans code of conduct for MLAs

Lawmakers to get booklet on decorum

The Maharashtra Assembly will be distributing a booklet on how to maintain decorum and follow the code of conduct when inside the legislative premises to all the elected representatives following instances of insulting other party leaders which led to an uproar inside the House.

On Tuesday morning, a meeting of all group leaders and senior Ministers along with the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition was held to discuss the conduct of MLAs and ways to avoid conflict. “A booklet on how to conduct oneself as an MLA and especially when inside the legislative building will be sent to all MLAs. It is expected that everyone reads that and follows in totality,” said Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he has been observing absolute disregard to rules and tradition by many newcomers and it should be called out at that very moment. “We represent a few lakh citizens. Certain decorum must be maintained when inside the House,” he said. Mr. Pawar also appealed to the Chair asking him to set an example by punishing unruly MLAs on the spot. “Make them sit outside the Assembly for four hours or for a day. Unless you do it, things won’t improve,” he said. Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis too voiced the need for MLAs to follow rules and regulations in the House.