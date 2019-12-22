Maharashtra passes Bill to scrap four corporators per ward

In a reversal of a decision by the previous government, the Assembly on the last day of winter session on Saturday passed the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to do away with the system of electing four corporators from every ward.

The amendment, moved by Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde, seeks election of only one councillor from each ward, unlike the decision of earlier regime where several wards were amalgmated to elect two or four councillors. Except for Mumbai, all other municipal corporations and municipal councils were covered under this rule in 2016 by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government.

“The amendment is necessary to bring accountability to each councillor as well as avoid conflicts among councillors elected from a single ward. It has created an atmosphere of confusion, and also damages developmental works in wards,” said Mr. Shinde.

“After reviewing the present position and for smooth functioning and specific representation in wards, and to ensure more accountability in rapid development of the corporations, the State government considers it expedient to provide that each of the wards of the municipal corporation shall elect only one councillor,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the amendment.

All municipal corporations such as Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nasik and municipal councils at present have the multi-councillor system, which the Congress and NCP in the past have said benefitted the BJP.

Opposing the amendment, Leader of Opposition Mr. Fadnavis said that the Bill should be sent to the joint committee of MLAs of all parties. Interestingly, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithivraj Chavan too supported the demand. “There have been instances where various governments have taken different positions on multi-councillor system. It is important to come up with a foolproof policy to avoid problems in future,” said Mr. Chavan.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar pointed out that multi-councillor system gives undue benefits to the party in power while those with lack of resources suffer.

Mr. Shinde appealed to the Opposition to withdraw their motion to send the Bill to the joint committee and allow it to pass. “It is clear that the numbers are not with us. I take back the motion unwillingly,” said Mr. Fadnavis. The amendment was passed in the Assembly with majority vote.