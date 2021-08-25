Maharashtra: Padma Shri awardee agriculture scientist B.V. Nimbkar dead

Pune

Nimbkar was the founder of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute and worked in the research and development of animal husbandry and agriculture.

Noted agricultural scientist and recipient of Padma Shri award, B.V. Nimbkar, died at Phaltan in Maharashtra's Satara district on August 25,2021 due to his age-related ailments, sources close to his family said. He was 90.

Born in 1931, Nimbkar was the founder of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) and worked in the research and development of animal husbandry and agriculture.

He was awarded the Padma Shri Award in 2006 for his contribution in the field of agriculture. He was also the recipient of the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj award.

