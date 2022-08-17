Maharashtra Opposition raises slogans against Shinde government before start of monsoon session

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly began at 11 a.m. on August 17, and will conclude on August 25

PTI Mumbai:
August 17, 2022 12:32 IST

Opposition parties chanting "ED (Eknath-Devendra) sarkar haye haye", in Maharashtra Assembly right before the monsoon session is about to begin on August 17, 2022. The protestors comprise of NCP, Congress & Shiv Sena legislators.

Just before the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature began on Wednesday, theOopposition parties raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde-led State government on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

Led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, the leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and other allies shouted slogans against the government over farmers' issues. Some members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also took part in the sloganeering.

Also read | Maharashtra CM announces financial aid for farmers hit by floods 

Some opposition members were seen holding placards that questioned the legitimacy of the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Some members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, also took part in the sloganeering. | Photo Credit: Sonam Saigal

"This government has ignored the plight of farmers who lost their crops due to excess rains. The government's legitimacy is also in doubt and being debated legally," an Opposition leader said from the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, the State Legislature complex in south Mumbai.

The monsoon session, which began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, will conclude on August 25.

The Opposition has been targeting the Mr. Shinde-led government, claiming that it was "unconstitutional".

Ajit Pawar has earlier said, "The way the government came to power, it is our unanimous view that the Shinde government has not been formed as per the stipulated constitutional regulations. The Supreme Court verdict on the petitions regarding it is pending. The government has been formed against all democratic values and rules."

Among other things, the Opposition has demanded that the government declare a wet drought in the State, citing that crops in more than 15 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to excess rainfall in July and August.

