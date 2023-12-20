ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra opposition legislators wear black ribbons to condemn suspension of MPs

December 20, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Nagpur

They also raised concerns over the Maratha reservation issue not being resolved

PTI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve addresses the media during the Winter Session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A number of opposition legislators in Maharashtra wore black ribbons on their arms in Nagpur on December 20 as a mark of protest against the suspension of more than 140 parliamentarians.

Leader of opposition in the State assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) leader Anil Deshmukh, Congress legislator Satej Patil and many other lawmakers raised slogans against the central and the State governments on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur, where the winter session of the legislature is underway.

They also raised concerns over the Maratha reservation issue not being resolved and farmers not getting proper price for their soyabean and cotton crops.

As many as 141 MPs from both Houses of Parliament have been suspended for unruly behaviour.

The opposition INDIA coalition has announced nationwide anti-government protests on December 22.

