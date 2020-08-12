Maharashtra okays speed boat ambulance service

It will initially operate between Mandwa jetty and Gateway of India

The Maharashtra government has cleared a speed boat ambulance service between Gateway of India in Mumbai and Mandwa jetty in Raigad district.

The demand for the ambulance was made by Aditi Tatkare, MLA, this year after she was appointed guardian Minister for Raigad. “This request, made seven months ago, was for this ambulance service as a pilot project to help critical patients from Raigad reach Mumbai hospitals in a short time. A speed boat can cover the distance between the jetty and Gateway in 20 minutes,” Ms. Tatkare said. The journey by road takes at least three hours.

If this pilot project is successful, more boats could be added and the service extended to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. It will however take at least six months before the service becomes operational. The budget for the speed boat ambulance is expected to be approximately ₹6 crore.