Maharashtra mulls free power for consumers using upto 100 units

In the wake of a possible hike in power tariff for users of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MAHADISCOM), the State government on Friday mooted the idea of extending free power to domestic consumers using 100 units.

The move to study the feasibility of waiving of tariff comes without any demand from either a group or organisation representing consumers. Shiv Sena in its manifesto ahead of Assembly elections last year had promised concession of up to 30% to consumers using electricity up to 300 units.

Power minister Dr. Nitin Raut said, “There are three challenges ahead of us. To cut the losses, stop leakage of electricity and to collect pending bills without harming the interests of the people. Once we achieve this, we will move towards the next step of analysing whether we can waive off tariff for consumers using power up to 100 units.”

Dr. Raut added that MAHADISCOM has been asked to submit a proposal to the power department within three months. “We will analyse the proposal and if it satisfies the department officials, we will go ahead with it,” he added.

At present, the power department extends subsidies worth ₹9,000 crore annually to various users including agriculture, powerloom, textile industry and also in regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha. With over 40 lakh consumers falling in 0-00 unit user category, the government is looking at an additional expenditure of ₹150 crore per month.

“Our original demand was for benefits to over one crore consumers using 100-300 units. I see the bid to waive off tariff for users in the 0-100 units bracket is a political move and nothing else,” said Pratap Hogade, president, Maharashtra Power Consumer Association and an expert from the sector. He said those using more than 300 units need not be given benefits.

Mr. Hogade said the State government should ideally concentrate on reducing power tariff for industries, which is 30 to 40% more than many other States.