Maharashtra MLA irks dog lovers in Assam

March 06, 2023 - GUWAHATI

A Maharashtra legislator’s proposal to send stray dogs to Assam to control their population has irked animal rights activists.

During a session of the Maharashtra Assembly last week, Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bachchu Kadu proposed exporting stray dogs to Assam as a viable solution to tackle the issue. He also said that he believed locals in Assam consume dogs.

The animal welfare community in Assam has slammed Mr. Kadu for his “inhumane and outrageous” suggestion and sought action against him.

Condemning the MLA, Sashanka Sekhar Dutta of Just Be Friendly or JBF (India) Trust, said he insulted the Assamese community with his proposal. The trust runs a hospital for pets and a mortuary for dogs on the outskirts of Guwahati.

“We request Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and all national organizations to take necessary steps on this issue. The ministry concerned should also take it up as a dog is not listed as a food animal,” he said.

“The Maharashtra MLA also mentioned having seen dogs being sold for ₹8,000-9,000. He should help the Assam Chief Minister identify the sellers of dog meat, as he mentioned seeing during his stay at a high-end hotel in Guwahati,” Mr. Dutta said.

Mr. Kadu was one of several MLAs led by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, now the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who had camped in the hotel during the political crisis in the State.

Members of the People For Animals (PFA) have also slammed Mr. Kadu for his “insensitive” comment. “Such views expressed in an Assembly are an insult to the legislature,” a spokesperson of PFA’s Assam unit said.

