Maharashtra Minister’s remarks against NCP’s Supriya Sule trigger protests

NCP workers protest against Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar after he allegedly used objectionable language against NCP MP Supriya Sule, outside NCP office in Thane on November 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction leader and Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar stirred up a hornets’ nest on Monday after he used unparliamentary language against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, which triggered State-wide protests not just by the NCP but condemnation across the social and political spectrum, including leaders in the ruling Shinde group.

Known as a ‘loose-tongued’ politico, Mr. Sattar — an MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district — lashed out against Ms. Sule and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for the latter’s alleged taunts of the Shinde camp rebel MLAs having taken bribes to split the Shiv Sena.

The Minister was alluding to the frequent jibe ‘ 50 khoke [boxes] ekdum okay’ made by the Thackeray faction and the NCP leaders to describe the rebel MLAs under Mr. Shinde after they split the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and toppled the MVA government to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A defiant Mr. Sattar, no stranger to controversy, further said he stood by his expletive-ridden statements. However, following the intensity of the protests, he backed down somewhat, remarking that he “was sorry” if he had hurt the sentiments of any woman.

“I did not direct my remarks against Ms. Sule or against any woman…I was alluding to the fact that the MVA leaders repeatedly accused us of having taken a bribe to split the MVA…I am not scared of any condemnation. I will use the same words in my public address. Those who try to defame me, I will answer in the same vein,” said Mr. Sattar.

His remarks evoked widespread condemnation, with an aggressive NCP staging protests in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Solapur and Aurangabad among other places in the State.

Glass panes smashed

There were angry demonstrations outside Mr. Sattar’s house in Mumbai where a few glass panes were smashed in the stone-pelting, causing the police to intervene and take some protesters into custody; in Pune, irate NCP activists tore Mr. Sattar’s photos after hitting his effigy with footwear and raising slogans against him.

While Ms. Sule herself stayed aloof from the controversy, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase demanded that Chief Minister Mr. Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chastise Mr. Sattar and take the Minister’s resignation.

Mr. Tapase said the party had filed a police complaint in Mumbai’s Borivali station accusing Mr. Sattar of “insulting the entire women community of the country.”

‘Tender apology’

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said Mr. Sattar must issue an apology within 24 hours and warned that the NCP cadre would not allow him to roam in the State if he did not do so.

“It is unfortunate that such a person is the State’s Agriculture Minister. Respecting women is axiomatic in Maharashtra’s culture. If he [Sattar] does not take back his remarks within 24 hours, then we will teach him a lesson he will never forget,” said Mr. Mitkari.

The Minister’s home in Aurangabad was under siege by NCP workers as well, with stones being pelted.

Remarking that the level of political discourse in Maharashtra had plummeted to appallingly low levels, social activist Anjali Damania said Mr. Sattar’s disgraceful language was an insult to all women in the State.

While the Shinde group leaders claimed they had not actually heard the statement, most said it was “highly improper” if Mr. Sattar had indeed used such unparliamentary language.

“If he has spoken in this manner, then he must immediately apologise… Everyone respects Ms. Sule. She is [NCP chief] Sharad Pawar’s daughter and has been an MP for many years. As chief spokesman of the Shinde group, I humbly apologise to Ms. Sule on behalf of my party,” said Minister Deepak Kesarkar of the Shinde faction.

Mr. Kesarkar further informed that Mr. Shinde had immediately called for a meeting of party spokesmen following the unseemly incident.

Industries Minister Uday Samant too condemned Mr. Sattar’s remarks while Shinde group spokesman Naresh Mhaske said it was important for politicians “to speak in a restrained manner”, while stressing that the party did not condone Mr. Sattar’s remarks.

Mr. Sattar had made several controversial remarks recently, dubbing Thackeray Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as ‘Chhota Pappu’ while sarcastically asking Beed District Collector Radhabinod Sharma if he drank alcohol during a field visit.