Maharashtra Minister claims NCB let off BJP’s leader’s brother-in-law, two others in drugs case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which claimed to have busted a rave party on board a cruise ship last week, had detained Rishabh Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kumbhoj aka Mohit Bhartiya, and two others, but let them off later.

An NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise ship last Saturday and claimed to have recovered banned drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shahrukh Khan.

Mr. Malik showed photographs and videos of the three individuals — Sachdeva, Pratik Gabha and Amir Furniturewala — walking into and then leaving the NCB office. He alleged that they were let off after officials received phone calls from BJP leaders in Delhi. “Call records of these individuals and also that of NCB official Sameer Wankhede should be checked by Mumbai police. The truth will come out,” he said.

The Minister said he would write to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a high-level probe by the Mumbai police.

Responding to the allegations at a press conference, the NCB said some of those who were detained were allowed to leave due to the lack of evidence. “The agency does its work as per the law. We are not biased and do not discriminate on any other basis,” said Mr. Wankhede.

“A total of 14 persons were brought to NCB Zonal Office for examination. All of them were served notice u/s 67, examined thoroughly and their statements were recorded. Thereafter 8 persons were arrested and remaining 6 persons were let off since no incriminating evidence was found against them. However, in the course of investigation they can be associated if need arises as per law,” the NCB said in a statement.

Earlier, Mr. Malik said CCTV footage of the cruise and areas connected to the case should be checked by the police along with the phone calls of the three people and that of Mr. Wankhede.

“Rishabh Sachdeva’s family members were also seen in the NCB office. How were they allowed to enter the NCB office?” asked Mr. Malik.

According to the Minister, Pratik Gabha had invited Aryan Khan to the cruise party with an intention to frame him. “Also, the private detective called Gosavi who has been a witness in panchnamas of Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha has given different addresses. Gosavi is declared wanted by four police stations of Maharashtra in duping the people in return for jobs. How can such a fraud and cheater be used as a witness by the NCB?” he asked.

It has been alleged earlier that the NCB used two private individuals, including a BJP leader, in the cruise raid.