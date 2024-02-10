Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal receives letter cautioning him about ‘threat to his life’

February 10, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Nashik

“Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has received a letter cautioning him about a “threat to his life”, prompting the police to increase security at his house and office in Nashik,” an official said on February 10.

Mr. Bhujbal, who is with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), asserted that he won’t back down from his beliefs and stance even if he gets many such letters.

The letter was received by Mr. Bhujbal’s Nashik office on Friday evening (February 9.) It claimed that five people had been given a ‘supari’ (contract) for ₹50 lakh to harm the Minister. “The letter said these people were looking for him, cautioning the leader to remain alert,” the official said.

“The Ambad police have stepped up security at the Minister’s home and office in the city,” he said. Mr. Bhujbal, a prominent OBC (other backward caste) leader who represents the Yeola Assembly constituency in Nashik district, has in the past received similar threats through text messages and phone calls.

“I am firm on my thoughts and stance and I won't back down even if I get many such letters. The letter has been given to the police,” Mr. Bhujbal told reporters in Nashik on February 10.

“They (police) will search for the person concerned and take the necessary action. I am working according to a certain thought and ideology and I will work accordingly in future as well. I won’t be intimidated by such threats,” he said.

Mr. Bhujbal has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to his Opposition to the State government's decision to facilitate the grant of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas, which he has labelled as a backdoor entry for the community into the OBC quota.