GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal did nothing for OBCs: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange said OBC category people will not feel bad if he steps down from his post.

January 30, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Manoj Jarange. File

Manoj Jarange. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on January 30 claimed the OBCs have realised that Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal did nothing for them and they will not feel bad if he steps down from his post.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent announcement that Marathas will be given all benefits enjoyed by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) till they get the reservation has evoked criticism from Mr. Bhujbal.

A draft notification has been issued by the government following negotiations with Mr. Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.

An agrarian community, Kunbi falls in the OBC category, and Mr. Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said protests will be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on February 1 against the State government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.

Mr. Jarange on January 30 reached Raigad district to offer tributes to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad fort.

When a reporter asked about Mr. Bhujbal's warning of resigning from the Cabinet if the concerns of OBCs are not addressed, the activist said, "Nobody will succumb to such pressure tactics." He also said top leaders of the ruling coalition are smart enough to handle Mr. Bhujbal.

"Even the OBCs have realised that Bhujbal did nothing for them in the last many years. They will not feel bad if he steps down," Mr. Jarange said.

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would talk to his party and Cabinet colleague Bhujbal on his Opposition to the State government's decision on Maratha quota.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also said on Monday that he would allay the concerns of Mr. Bhujbal over the OBC quota issue in view of the draft notification on the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Without specifically mentioning the notification, Mr. Fadnavis said the government would make amendments if necessary.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / state politics / politics (general) / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.