Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal did nothing for OBCs: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

January 30, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on January 30 claimed the OBCs have realised that Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal did nothing for them and they will not feel bad if he steps down from his post.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent announcement that Marathas will be given all benefits enjoyed by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) till they get the reservation has evoked criticism from Mr. Bhujbal.

A draft notification has been issued by the government following negotiations with Mr. Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.

An agrarian community, Kunbi falls in the OBC category, and Mr. Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said protests will be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on February 1 against the State government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.

Mr. Jarange on January 30 reached Raigad district to offer tributes to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad fort.

When a reporter asked about Mr. Bhujbal's warning of resigning from the Cabinet if the concerns of OBCs are not addressed, the activist said, "Nobody will succumb to such pressure tactics." He also said top leaders of the ruling coalition are smart enough to handle Mr. Bhujbal.

"Even the OBCs have realised that Bhujbal did nothing for them in the last many years. They will not feel bad if he steps down," Mr. Jarange said.

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would talk to his party and Cabinet colleague Bhujbal on his Opposition to the State government's decision on Maratha quota.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also said on Monday that he would allay the concerns of Mr. Bhujbal over the OBC quota issue in view of the draft notification on the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Without specifically mentioning the notification, Mr. Fadnavis said the government would make amendments if necessary.