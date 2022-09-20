Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil to head panel on Maratha quota

The Committee, under Chandrakant Patil’s leadership, will continue to follow up on the legal and technical aspects to ensure that the Maratha community gets its due quota, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

PTI Mumbai
September 20, 2022 14:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrakant Patil. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 20 reconstituted the sub-committee for Maratha reservation in education and government jobs and appointed Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil as its head.

The Committee, under Mr. Patil’s leadership, will continue to follow up on the legal and technical aspects to ensure that the Maratha community gets its due quota, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Maratha reservation: A timeline of events

State Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai and Uday Samant are other members of the committee. The sub-committee was previously headed by former Minister Ashok Chavan under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2021, the Supreme Court had struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as "unconstitutional", and held that there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50% reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
Mumbai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app