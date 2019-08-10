Maharashtra might be divided forcibly like J&K, says Raj Thackeray

Latching onto the clampdown imposed in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday claimed that Maharashtra might similarly be divided using force.

Mr. Thackeray’s statement comes days after he welcomed the scrapping of the special provisions of Article 370 and called it as an “exceptional decision”.

Addressing party workers here, he said, “In Kashmir, Army and police personnel are deployed outside the residences of the people. Internet, cell phone, television services there stand snapped...everything is closed down there. Today it’s Kashmir, tomorrow it might be Vidarbha, maybe Mumbai a day later.”

“Tomorrow, those holding sten guns may stand outside your homes. Maharashtra will be divided forcibly, without thinking about you,” he said.