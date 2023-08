August 16, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Mumbai

A medium intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km, it said. There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.

