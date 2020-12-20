Other States

Maharashtra: Masks mandatory for next 6 months, says Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. File   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Mr. Thackeray said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he is not in favour of these steps.

The coronavirus situation in the state is under control, through not completely, he said.

“Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Maharashtra reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2020 3:05:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-masks-mandatory-for-next-6-months-says-thackeray/article33377876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY