Maharashtra: Man dies after helicopter blade falls on his head

A 24-year-old man died after a helicopter he was building developed a glitch and one of the blades fell on his head in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Fulsavangi village in Mahagaon taluka late on Tuesday night, when Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim, a mechanic, was testing his helicopter in his workshop, an official said.

The deceased had been building the helicopter on his own since the last two years, he said.

As per preliminary reports, Ibrahim was testing the machine, when it developed a glitch and one of the blades fell on his head, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in an injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that further details are awaited.


