HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra man accused of raping minor acquitted; court says consensual relationship

The man was booked under the POCSO Act in 2014 for allegedly eloping with his neighbour to Tuljapur and raping her promising that he would marry her

March 18, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

A 24-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai who was accused of raping a minor girl has been acquitted by a special court, with the judge calling it a case of consensual relationship.

The order by Special Judge (POCSO) V.V. Virkar was passed on March 15. It was made available on March 18.

The man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2014 for allegedly eloping with his neighbour to Tuljapur and raping her promising that he would marry her. On a complaint by the girl’s mother, police later traced the two.

ALSO READ
POCSO court in Maharashtra acquits man in rape case; says girl’s testimony has no mention of coercion

In her order, the judge said it appears to be a case of consensual relationship “which is apparent from the history given by the prosecutrix to the Medical Officer”.

Since it was not proved that the girl was not below 18 years of age, abduction charges cannot be pressed against the man, said the court.

“When it is consensual relationship, even though it is assumed for a while that the prosecutrix at that time of incident was 17 years plus 6 months, which is an age of understanding and discretion and the prosecutrix being on the verge of attaining majority, the act of sexual intercourse with the prosecutrix cannot be termed as rape,” said the court, acquitting the man.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.