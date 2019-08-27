Maharashtra links GST sops in policy to ‘sons of the soil’ clause

The Maharashtra government on Monday said it has put in place a new ‘sons-of-the-soil’ clause in its Industrial Policy, mandating 80% jobs for the locals.

Calling on all business leaders, entrepreneurs, and businessmen to take advantage of the new industrial policy and grow their business, Minister for Industries and Mining Subhash Desai said companies may find their GST (Goods and Services Tax) incentives cancelled if the sons of the soil clause is not adhered to.

More funds for MSMEs

The Minister said the previous version of the Udhyog Dhoran had been used to sign 1,289 MoU’s (Memorandum of Understandings) with the MSMEs, attracting investments worth ₹3,591 cr. This is expected to be scaled up in the new policy, the senior Shiv Sena leader said.

“Overall, Maharashtra employs 2.4 million persons in 3.8 lakh registered MSMEs. The State government is to set up Global Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) of Maharashtra. The council shall create strong network of enterprising people across the globe to attract investment in multiple sectors in the State as part of the policy,” Mr Desai said, describing the new policy.

40 lakh jobs

Unveiled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray days before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls kicked in, the policy came into effect from April 1, 2019. It announced efforts to attract investments of over ₹10 lakh crore and create around 40 lakh jobs by 2023-24, Mr Desai had said, while reiterating the goal to turn Maharastra into a trillion dollar (₹1lakh crore) economy.

Approved by the Cabinet in March, the Policy aims to promote a walk-to-work culture to enhance productivity for the urban working class. It also promises additional floor space index (FSI) to industries opting to construct residential complexes for the workforce on the same land, thereby making it easy to walk to work.

The policy offers special incentives for underdeveloped areas — Vidarbha, Marathwada and naxal-affected zones. It gives special emphasis to emerging technologies and other vital ‘thrust areas’.