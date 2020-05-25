Maharashtra issues guidelines for air travel

Hours after domestic flight operations resumed in the State, the Maharashtra government on Monday evening issued standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines for passengers arriving and departing from the State.

According to the guidelines, each arriving passenger will be subject to a temperature check and stamped on the left hand for home isolation of 14 days and self-monitoring of health.

Officials on the ground will be allowed to decide exemptions for those coming to Mumbai for less than seven days or those who have to leave (their place of stay) for office-related or other urgent work. Those passengers whose stay in the city of arrival is less than seven days and have planned for onward or return journey will have to share the details of the same to be exempted from isolation. They will not be allowed in containment zones of hotspot areas.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, in the order, said the guidelines for airports and travel issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on May 24 would be applicable to all inbound and outbound air travel.

As per the guidelines, nodal officers will be appointed.

Detailed passenger list

The officer will have to be provided with a detailed passenger list at least six hours in advance of a flight. Passengers will be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app and have to fill a self-declaration form. Passengers will be subject to thermal screening upon arrival by health officers of the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation or other civic bodies or district administration, as applicable.

A 24/7 reception-cum-helpline desk will be activated. This desk will, in coordination with the police and transport commissioners, have all details of flight information, movement plans and details of arriving passengers.

Those passengers moving outside the red zone will only be on specific reason and if requisite permission has been taken in advance.