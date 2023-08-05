Maharashtra introduces bill to compensate farmers for adulterated seeds, insecticides and fertilizers

August 05, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Mumbai

In response to reports of farmers facing financial losses due to the use of adulterated, substandard or misbranded seeds, insecticides and fertilizers, the Maharashtra Government on Friday introduced a bill in the legislative assembly to address the issue and provide compensation.

Expedited payment

The bill, which was introduced by Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde provides for the payment of compensation within a month or with an interest of 12 per cent in case of a delay. It also provides for payment of a deposit of 50 % of the compensation amount before filing of an appeal.

The bill also provides for a procedure for filing and dealing with farmers complaints and investigation for assessment and evaluation of crop losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the amendment to the Seeds Act of 1966, any seed dealer who obstructs a seed inspector from taking samples or exercising any other power conferred under the Act will face penalties. The punishment ranges from three months and three years of imprisonment, or a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, or both.

For repeat offences, the penalty will be more severe with imprisonment from six months to five years or a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

According to the new bill, these offences will be considered cognisable, meaning the police can make an arrest without requiring a court’s permission, and they will also be non-bailable.

“Currently, the first offence is punishable with a fine of Rs 500 and six-month imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. The government believes that this punishment is too lenient,” Mr. Munde informed the Assembly.

Seeds Act introduced

He also introduced the Insecticides (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2023, and Seeds (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2023, to prevent the manufacture and sale of misbranded insecticides and seeds, making the offence cognisable and non-bailable.

Another bill, Essential Commodities (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced by Mr. Munde, enhances punishment for the manufacture, supply, distribution or sale of adulterated, non-standard or misbranded fertilizers, which causes loss to farmers. “The offences will be cognisable and non-bailable and the imprisonment will be between six months to seven years or a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” the Agriculture Minister told the House.

The Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly, which began on July 17, was prorogued on Friday. The winter session of the legislature will commence in Nagpur from December 7. The prorogation order by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the business (proceedings of the house) went peacefully for 13 days without any adjournment. “The session was successful. All important issues were discussed in both Houses. Of 27 bills tabled, 17 were cleared,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT