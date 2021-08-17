Maharashtra initiative helps pregnant women, lactating mothers during pandemic

Mumbai

17 August 2021 19:49 IST

Helpline provides overall information regarding nutrition and child care

A helpline from the State government’s Women and Child Development Department has helped lakhs of beneficiaries through WhatsApp chatbots, counselling, broadcast calls and SMS in the pandemic.

“During the pandemic period, my department has worked on this digital platform of Tarang Suposhit Maharashtracha. Through this we are in constant and direct contact with the pregnant women, lactating mothers and parents of 0-6 years age children,” said Department’s Minister Yashomati Thakur.

Through this helpline 8080809063, overall information regarding nutrition and child care can be obtained. Till today 15,76,259 phone calls have been made and 4,58,994 post call SMS have been sent through. Similarly, through WhatsApp chatbot 10,12,407 beneficiaries have registered themselves and engaging with audio-video content.

Up till now, 3,58,52,295 WhatsApp messages were exchanged between chatbot and users. The broadcast calls system was responded by 6,04,754 beneficiaries with an average duration per user is one and a half minutes and 6,30,841 Broadcast SMS were sent mentioning Chatbot link, IVR helpline number, recipe link, and other information.

It also sends videos under Ek Ghas Mayecha (One bite of warmth), a nutritious recipes and responsive feeding video campaign. Moreover, Aajibainchya Gujgoshti (Grandmother’s tales) is an animated video series to address various social misconceptions related to the first 1,000 days of a child during COVID times through leveraging inter-generational influencers.

Tarang Suposhit Maharashtracha is a digital initiative of Women and Child Development Department for continuing interface with potential beneficiaries even during the pandemic. It is an important step towards tele-nutrition as you can access information at your fingertips related to nutrition and health of children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls,” said I.A. Kundan, Principal Secretary, WCD. She said the department is continuously adding new features to the platforms to increase its effectiveness and reach.

Ms. Thakur said that last year Maharashtra secured first rank in “Rashtriya Poshan Maah”. “The work of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, the Rajmata Jijau Mission and all the Anganwadi Sevika-Supervisors who are implementing this initiative is truly appreciable,” she said.