Maharashtra increases aid to kin of martyred jawans

The State government on Tuesday increased financial aid to families of jawans martyred in war or war-like situations or conflict related to national security from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore. Personnel wounded in conflict will get monetary compensation ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh each, depending on the severity of their injury. A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

As per a government resolution dated March 27, 2018, the family of martyred jawans were given ₹25 lakh as one time aid. Also, those with 1% to25% injuries were granted ₹5 lakh, 26% to 50% injuries ₹8.50 lakh and 51% to 100% injuries ₹15 lakh.

This amount has now increased to ₹20 lakh, ₹34 lakh and ₹60 lakh respectively. The rule will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2019.