Maharashtra increases aid to kin of martyred jawans

The State government on Tuesday increased financial aid to families of jawans martyred in war or war-like situations or conflict related to national security from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore. Personnel wounded in conflict will get monetary compensation ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh each, depending on the severity of their injury. A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.
As per a government resolution dated March 27, 2018, the family of martyred jawans were given ₹25 lakh as one time aid. Also, those with 1% to25% injuries were granted ₹5 lakh, 26% to 50% injuries ₹8.50 lakh and 51% to 100% injuries ₹15 lakh.
This amount has now increased to ₹20 lakh, ₹34 lakh and ₹60 lakh respectively. The rule will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor