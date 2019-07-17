Other States

Maharashtra increases aid to kin of martyred jawans

more-in

The State government on Tuesday increased financial aid to families of jawans martyred in war or war-like situations or conflict related to national security from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore. Personnel wounded in conflict will get monetary compensation ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh each, depending on the severity of their injury. A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

As per a government resolution dated March 27, 2018, the family of martyred jawans were given ₹25 lakh as one time aid. Also, those with 1% to25% injuries were granted ₹5 lakh, 26% to 50% injuries ₹8.50 lakh and 51% to 100% injuries ₹15 lakh.

This amount has now increased to ₹20 lakh, ₹34 lakh and ₹60 lakh respectively. The rule will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 3:33:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-increases-aid-to-kin-of-martyred-jawans/article28494909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY