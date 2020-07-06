Other States06 July 2020 17:47 IST
Comments
Maharashtra: Hotels outside containment zones can operate from July 8
Updated: 06 July 2020 17:47 IST
They can operate at 33% of their capacity
Mumbai Further easing the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33% of their capacity.
The government announced the decision through a notification here.
The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Mumbai Other States
Read more...