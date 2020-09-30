Maharashtra heads for low-key Navratri celebrations

Home department issues guidelines to restrict crowds, processions, height of idols

There will be no mass dandiya and garba during Navratri celebrations in Maharashtra this year, according to guidelines issued on Tuesday by the Home Department against the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases in the State.

The guidelines include restrictions on processions and height of the idols. While the height of the idol at public mandals has been fixed at not more than four feet, the limit for domestic idols is two feet.

The notification has requested organisers to “not organise garba, dandiya and other cultural programs. Instead give preference to health related initiatives, blood donation camps which will be used to spread public awareness about corona, malaria, dengue and measures to prevent them.”

No crowds will be allowed at Ravan-dahan ceremony on Dussehra and organisers will have to make arrangements for online darshan.

Public mandals have been asked to avoid crowding at one place for religious programs and make available online facility using cable network, Facebook, and website for the devotees. Physical distancing will have to maintained for those coming to the pandal and other safety precautions such as masks, sanitisers have to be in place. No food items can be served in pandals and maximum five volunteers can be present at a time.

“There should be no processions at the time of idol’s arrival and visarjan,” the guidelines said, recommending use of artificial ponds for visarjan purposes.