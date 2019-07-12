Maharashtra, Haryana polls: revision of rolls from July 15

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra later this year, election authorities in the States would be revising the electoral rolls from July 15 in order to give those eligible another opportunity to enrol.

Draft rolls

Writing to the Chief Electoral Officers of the States about the schedule of the second special summary revision in the States, the Election Commission of India on Thursday said the draft rolls would be published on July 15 and claims and objections could be filed from that date till July 30.

Special camps

After two special camps over the next two weekends (July 20-21 and July 27-28), the claims would be disposed of by August 13, ahead of publication of the final rolls on August 18.