Maharashtra govt. wants PM Modi to open new airport terminal at Pune

Modi is coming to Satara district on February 19 and the State leadership has asked the PMO to inaugurate two projects during the tour

February 10, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (extreme right) on the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Eknath Shinde in Shirdi, File photo

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (extreme right) on the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Eknath Shinde in Shirdi, File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the State government had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new terminal building of Pune airport as well as four new Metro stations on February 19 and had sent a request to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mr. Modi is coming to Satara district on February 19 and the State leadership has asked that these two important projects in Pune city also be inaugurated during the tour.

New terminal

“PM Narendra Modi is coming to Satara on February 19 and has various programmes scheduled. We are trying to get the new terminal building of Pune airport and new Metro stations inaugurated by the Prime Minister on that day but it is up to the PMO. The new terminal building is almost ready except for a few things,” Mr. Pawar said.

The NCP leader inspected the new terminal building of Pune airport on Friday morning.

“It is the PMO’s call at the end of the day. Even if he does it by pressing a button (through videoconferencing), that will also do,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

He said the capacity of the airport to accommodate passengers will increase considerably after the inauguration of the new terminal.

1.2 cr passengers

“As many as 1.2 crore passengers will be able to make use of the airport annually. The luggage scanning counters have also increased. The new airport terminal building has several facilities and depicts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, among other things,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said former BJP MP Girish Bapat was also involved in efforts to construct the new terminal building. “It required additional land for which the Defence ministry had demanded Rs 7 crore. However, when the issue went to the Prime Minister’s Office, the defence ministry gave the land for free,” Mr. Pawar said.

