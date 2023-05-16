ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Govt sets up SIT for probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple

May 16, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Mumbai

According to authorities, a gang of individuals allegedly made an effort to force their way inside Nashik’s well-known Trimbakeshwar temple

PTI

Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the iconic Lord Shiva temple of twelve jyotirlingas located 24 km from Nasik. File | Photo Credit: Ajaj Shaikh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 16 ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from a different religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik.

Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group's attempt on May 13 night, a temple trust official said on May 15.

Also Read: Now, men too can’t enter core area in Trimbakeshwar

As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple — one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The temple trust had submitted a complaint to the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some video clips of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: Scuffle at Trimbakeshwar temple

The office of Fadnavis in a statement said an officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) rank will head the SIT.

“The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident, but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple,” Mr. Fadnavis said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US