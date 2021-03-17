Maharashtra govt. says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

The govt. had earlier issued an order prohibiting both in office.

After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.