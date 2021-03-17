Other States

Maharashtra govt. says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

Image for representation only  

After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 10:39:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-govt-says-jeans-ok-at-office-but-not-t-shirt/article34088609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY