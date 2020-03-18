Maharashtra govt raids pharmacies selling hand sanitisers above MRP

A visitor at a hotel using hand sanitiser before entering the premises as a precautionary measure, in Vijayawada.

Action taken at 21 locations in last seven days

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has cracked down on illegal sale of hand sanitisers.

Cabinet Minister for Food and Drugs Administration Rajendra Shingne carried out multiple raids across the city on Wednesday along with his staff, discovering pharmacies and medical shops hoarding sanitisers or selling them at more than the maximum retail price (MRP) rates.

“In the last seven days, we have taken action at 21 locations across the State. These people have been bringing poor quality hand sanitisers brought from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and selling it here in Mumbai and Pune,” he said.

Senior officials said they have already notified sanitisers and face masks under the Essential Commodities Act, and therefore they are prohibited from being hoarded. The FDA State department got a whiff of hoarding taking place at some locations. “We have recovered fake masks and sanitisers from locations in Pune and Mumbai. A total of ₹21 lakh of goods have been seized,” said an official.

The Maharashtra government has put masks and hand sanitisers under Essential Commodities Act (ECA) up to June 30, 2020 to ensure proper availability of these items in market at correct price in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.