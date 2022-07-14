Other States

Maharashtra Govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau Mumbai July 14, 2022 17:55 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 17:57 IST

Maharashtra Government, on Thursday, slashed value added tax (VAT) on petrol by ₹5 per litre and on diesel by ₹3 per litre, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

The relief is expected to put a burden of ₹6000 crore annually on the State exchequer, the CM told reporters after a State Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

“After the Centre had reduced fuel prices in May, it had urged States to follow suit, but the then (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government in Maharashtra did not do so. The new Shiv Sena-BJP government is committed to making decisions for the benefit of the people,” CM Shinde said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Bharatiya Janata Party
petrol
diesel fuel
taxes and duties
Read more...