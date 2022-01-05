Maharashtra govt. brings forward EVs target date

Mumbai

05 January 2022 01:19 IST

Govt. had earlier planned to change fleet by April this year

The Maharashtra government has decided to shift the target date of inducting electric vehicles into its fleet from April 1, 2022 to January 1, 2022.

“Keeping our commitment to clean mobility and encouraging citizens, the government of Maharashtra has decided to implement the decision of purchasing or renting only Electric Vehicles for Government/ Urban Local Bodies/ Corporations from 1st January 2022 instead of 1st April 2022,” said State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

In July 2021, the government unveiled its EV policy in a bid to attract EV manufacturing companies and allied businesses to the State by offering incentives to the industries as well as the consumers.

Under the policy, it was decided that all new government vehicles that were to be purchased would be EVs from April 1, 2022. The State government has however decided to start early and from January 1. The policy includes ensuring that EVs comprise at least 10% of the new vehicles registered by 2025, 25% electrification of public transport by 2025 in six urban centres: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik; and setting up 2,500 charging stations in urban areas and highways.