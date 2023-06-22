Maharashtra govt. announces insurance for Warkaris

June 22, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - MUMBAI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that Warkaris, the devotees of Lord Vithhal, would be provided with insurance coverage during the month-long Ashadhi Ekadashi procession, which culminates in the sacred town of Pandharpur in Solapur district.

According to officials at the Chief Minister’s Office, the insurance coverage will remain in effect for a period of 30 days.

“In the unfortunate event of a Warkari’s demise during the Wari procession to Pandharpur, their family members will receive a compensation of ₹5 lakh,” they said.

In case, a Warkari suffers from permanent disability during the procession, they will be eligible for ₹1 lakh, while a partial disability will warrant a compensation of ₹50,000, the CMO officials said.

“Moreover, if a Warkari falls sick, he/she will get ₹35,000 for medical expenses,” they said.

Warkaris, as a gesture of reverence to various saints, participate in processions from different parts of the State every year. This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on June 29.

It has been a long-standing tradition for the Chief Minister of the State to offer prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.