Maharashtra govt. allots land for Indonesian firm Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper for an investment of ₹10,500 crore

November 30, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - MUMBAI

The project will generate around 7000 jobs

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharashtra government allotted land for Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper for an investment of ₹10,500 crore in the State.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allotted land for the Indonesian firm Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper, for an investment of ₹10,500 crore in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 300 hectare of land was allotted to the firm for phase 1 and 600 hectare for phase 2, in Raigad district.

“Land allotment letter to Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper, Indonesia was handed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The project will generate around 7000 jobs, Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Fadnavis said the current government was clearing all the proposals which were pending for the last two and a half years. “We assure every support to the investors coming to Maharashtra,” he said.

While Mr. Shinde assured there was a favourable environment for business enterprises in the State, he felt that the industries should not worry while expanding and investing in Maharashtra. The government would provide all necessary support, Mr. Shinde said.

Later in the day, the State cabinet cleared a proposal to set up an independent department for `Divyangs’ which would be functional from December 3, Mr. Shinde added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US